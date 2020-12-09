AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Katherine Tai to be the top U.S. trade envoy. That’s according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss them publicly. The role is a Cabinet position, and the Senate will vote on whether to confirm Tai for the position. Biden’s selection of Tai, who is Asian American, reflects his promise to choose a diverse Cabinet that reflects the makeup of the country. Tai is chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and will be tapped as the U.S. Trade Representative.