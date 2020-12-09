Antetokounmpo won’t say whether he will sign supermax offer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t saying whether he plans to sign the Milwaukee Bucks’ supermax contract extension offer. The Bucks were able to offer a five-year deal worth over $220 million. Antetokounmpo has until Dec. 21 to sign the extension. He’s eligible to become a free agent after the upcoming season if he doesn’t sign. Antetokounmpo says he’s focusing on basketball and is letting his agent handle any contract discussions. He did praise the Bucks’ offseason moves to upgrade the team and called them “amazing.”