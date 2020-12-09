Ang Lee on ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ 20 years later

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of the release of Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.” It remains a movie unlike any other. The international co-production filmed in China and shot in Mandarin still ranks, easily, as the most successful non-English language film in the U.S. The $17-million movie grossed $128.1 million in North America and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning four. Arguably more than other film, “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” opened mainstream American moviegoers to subtitled films, helping pave the way for the best-picture win for “Parasite.” In an interview, Lee says, “We’re all part of a history.”