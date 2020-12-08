You Ask, We Answer: What is happening to the Mobil on Melby St?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many viewers have seen gas pumps being torn apart at the Mobil gas station on Melby Street in Eau Claire and have been wondering what is happening to it.

The store's owner has made a contingent agreement to sell the property to Kwik Trip.

Kwik Trip plans to demolish the current building and gas pumps and build an entirely new store with diesel pumps, truck parking and a car wash.

The deal is not officially completed yet as Kwik Trip officials say they have yet to apply for approval from the city. The company plans to do so in the coming weeks and hopes to have it approved in January.

Kwik Trip's vice president says it is likely the store will be ready to open in 2022.

