Yemen officials say al-Qaida militant attack killed 6 troops

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say suspected al-Qaida militants have targeted a checkpoint in southern Abyan province, killing at least six troops and wounding four. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the officials said the attack bore all the hallmarks of the Sunni militant group. It followed an attack by the militants over the weekend that killed a Yemeni university professor and secular thinker in the southern province of Dhale. Islamic militants have exploited the chaos of Yemen’s civil war to carry out bombings, shootings and assassinations in an effort to expand their footprint in the Arab world’s most impoverished country.