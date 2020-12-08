Winter activity safety reminders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While we've seen a mild winter so far, it won't last forever. So, as you prepare for all your favorite winter activities, Eau Claire officials are reminding you of ways to stay safe while having fun.

Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with the Eau Claire Fire Department said when it comes to snowmobiling, it's important to wear the proper safety gear, don't go too fast, don't consume alcohol beforehand or anything else that may impair your driving, as well as consider taking time to learn how to correctly operate a snowmobile.

"Take a snowmobile safety course," Bertrang said. "They are offered through the Wisconsin DNR and I'm guessing some other organizations as well. So, take a snowmobile safety course to make sure you know how to safely and appropriately operate the equipment that you're gonna be riding on and driving."

Bertrang added to never tow anyone behind the snowmobile and suggested kids under the age of six stay away from the activity.

For ice fishing, Bertrang said when it comes to ice depth, it depends on where you're headed.

"Really, every piece of water is going to be a bit different so people have to research what the conditions are on that ice by talking to lake associations, checking with the DNR, by checking with others that are familiar with that piece of water," Bertrang said.

Bertrang suggested never going alone, telling people where you are, wearing a life vest and said clear ice is always safer to go on than marbled or foggy ice.