Village of Bruce issues drinking water warning

VILLAGE OF BRUCE (WQOW) - The Village of Bruce has issued a drinking water warning.

According to the warning posted on their Facebook page, drinking water with manganese concentrations of 1,000 micrograms per liter or greater post a health risk. Samples of drinking water collected on Nov. 20 and 25, had a concentration of 1,100 micrograms per liter. This exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's health advisory level of 300 micrograms per liter.

Village officials are warning residents to not drink tap water and to use only bottled water. They are also urging you to avoid treating the water. Water can be used for washing and cleaning laundry and dishes.

The Bruce Village Board's Utility Committee will be meeting Thursday to discuss the warning and what the next steps will be.