Vikings waive cornerback Holton Hill

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived third-year cornerback Holton Hill, during another season of extended absences for a once-promising prospect. Hill played in only three games this year due to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 10. Despite a lack of depth at the position, the Vikings decided to move on. Last season, Hill missed eight games because of a pair of four-game NFL policy violation suspensions, one for performance enhancing substances and one for substances of abuse.