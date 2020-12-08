Trump signs executive order to have vaccines prioritized to the US over other countries

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be given to Americans just as soon as the Food and Drug Administration approves emergency use authorization.

President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday which will prioritize the US receiving doses over other countries.

The White House hopes the order will minimize concerns about the country not having enough of the vaccine to immunize at-risk groups.

But during a Monday call with reporters, unnamed administration officials did not say how the order will be carried out.

This move comes after ABC News claimed Pfizer offered to sell more doses to the US government over the summer, but additional units were not purchased.

The White House disputes turning down the opportunity to buy more doses.

The US is getting 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine under the current agreement, which is enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

The government has also worked out deals with other vaccine manufacturers.