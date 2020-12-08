Skip to Content

RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

New
8:20 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year. The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content