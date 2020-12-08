Repair work keeps Hobbs Ice Arena closed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Due to necessary, but unforeseen repairs, Hobbs Ice Arena will remain closed temporarily.

The City of Eau Claire announced Tuesday its hopes to safely reopen the arena by late December or early January for practice activities.

Repair work is needed on the O'Brien Rink's HVAC unit and Akervik Rink's dehumidification unit, the city announced on its website.

Once repairs are finished, the City of Eau Claire's City Manager and Community Services Department, along with guidance from the Eau Claire City County Health Department, will continue to monitor the current statistics, suggested guidelines, and the impact of COVID-19 within the community.