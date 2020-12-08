Raises of 2% and 2.5% requested for all UW System employees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials are proposing that all of its 39,000 employees receive pay raises of 2% and 2.5% over the next two fiscal years, despite a projected $373 million deficit in the state’s general fund. The UW-System wants the state to fund all of the nearly $95 million in pay raises, instead of the 70% it typically funds. Campuses usually cover the rest with tuition revenue. But, officials noted a freeze on in-state, undergraduate tuition is expected to continue in the next two years. System officials said the plan still would not bring its salaries in line with what other peer institutions are offering.