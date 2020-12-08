Pressure mounts on Hungary, Poland to unlock EU stimulus

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany’s Europe minister says further delaying the European Union’s landmark 1.82 trillion euro ($2.21 trillion) long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package would be “irresponsible” as diplomats now envisage a solution without Poland and Hungary, the two members blocking progress. Michael Roth said the stimulus is crucial for many European countries whose economies have been devastated by the pandemic. But Poland and Hungary, who agreed on the deal in July, are now vetoing the package because of a mechanism that would allow the EU to cut off funds to countries that violate the bloc’s democratic standards. European officials have been thinking of options that would allow the EU’s 25 other nations to launch the recovery plan without Poland and Hungary.