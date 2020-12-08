Pesky clouds hold temperatures back, but the sun will return

Patchy fog and those pesky stratus clouds keep us under the gray scene for Tuesday. But, we'll eventually kick the cloud cover and bring back the sunshine through the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures towards 40. Wind chills will be closer to 30 degrees with wind from 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Overnight, we'll start to clear the cloud cover as the stingy stationary front gets moving again. This will dump temps into the 20's, but they'll rebound into the 40's for Wednesday and the sunshine will be back!

It's been nearly two weeks since we've seen any measurable precipitation. While we've been monitoring the potential for some rain/snow this weekend, the latest trends are discouraging.

The latest models runs have plunged our potential winter storm much further south towards Milwaukee & Chicago. This would leave Eau Claire dry but colder heading into the weekend.

Long term forecast suggest we may see more precipitation chances for the second half of the month, but as of now those chances are not within reach.