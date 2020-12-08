Obama, Patti Smith among PEN America honorees

NEW YORK (AP) — Artists, activists and a former president have gathered online for PEN America’s annual gala, held virtually this year because of the pandemic. Those honored by the literary and human rights organization included the Chinese dissident Xu Zhiyong; Darnella Frazier, the teenager who taped the death of George Floyd; and Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was a key witness during the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Bono and Emma Thompson were among the celebrities offering tributes to Tuesday night’s award winners. PEN also presented a literary service prize to Patti Smith and the Voice of Influence Award to former President Barack Obama,