North basketball beats Menomonie in first Huskies contest of school year
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - North High School athletes have been patient and follow protocols.
Now, they're being rewarded.
The Huskies girls basketball team beat Menomonie High School 70-66 Tuesday in the first athletic competition for North this school year.
North did not participate in the fall sports season, but is ready for a full slate of winter sports.
Other local scores from Tuesday's prep action:
High school girls basketball
Altoona 49, Tomah 40 - Rails now 2-1; Mercedes Romo (Altoona): 20 points, Averie Varsho (Altoona): 12 points
Fall Creek 57, Regis 55 (overtime) - Katie Kent (Fall Creek) scored go-ahead basket with 14.5 seconds left in overtime
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 37
Hayward 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33 - Miller (Hayward): 21 points; Schofield (Chetek): 10 points
Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30
Loyal 71, Granton 22
High school boys basketball
Altoona 73, Prescott 58
Durand 59, Mondovi 55
Bruce 73, Birchwood 50
Rice Lake 77, Spooner 54
Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54
St. Croix Central 90, Ellsworth 45
Alma/Pepin 37, Lincoln 17
Owen-Withee 65, Abbotsford 45
Somerset 76, Colfax 44
High school boys hockey
Somerset 6, RAM 0