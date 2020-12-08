North basketball beats Menomonie in first Huskies contest of school year

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - North High School athletes have been patient and follow protocols.

Now, they're being rewarded.

The Huskies girls basketball team beat Menomonie High School 70-66 Tuesday in the first athletic competition for North this school year.

North did not participate in the fall sports season, but is ready for a full slate of winter sports.

RELATED: Memorial, North share winter sports spectator protocols

Other local scores from Tuesday's prep action:

High school girls basketball

Altoona 49, Tomah 40 - Rails now 2-1; Mercedes Romo (Altoona): 20 points, Averie Varsho (Altoona): 12 points

Fall Creek 57, Regis 55 (overtime) - Katie Kent (Fall Creek) scored go-ahead basket with 14.5 seconds left in overtime

Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 37

Hayward 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 33 - Miller (Hayward): 21 points; Schofield (Chetek): 10 points

Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30

Loyal 71, Granton 22

High school boys basketball

Altoona 73, Prescott 58

Durand 59, Mondovi 55

Bruce 73, Birchwood 50

Rice Lake 77, Spooner 54

Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54

St. Croix Central 90, Ellsworth 45

Alma/Pepin 37, Lincoln 17

Owen-Withee 65, Abbotsford 45

Somerset 76, Colfax 44

High school boys hockey

Somerset 6, RAM 0