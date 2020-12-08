New transit plan recommends on-demand public transportation in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Local transportation officials are recommending the City of Eau Claire to adopt a service similar to Uber, but this program would be public.

The Eau Claire City Council voted to approve a new five-year transit development plan today, which includes recommendations for an on-demand ride service on the city's north side.

Transit officials say some bus routes get few riders during certain times each week, so creating an on-demand service is more cost effective, and can help plan more strategic bus routes moving forward.

"This is definitely a more efficient and less expensive way of expanding service and determining demand, while planning fixed routes that make sense," said Tom Wagener, transit manager for the City of Eau Claire.

The recommendations say the service would be limited to weeknights and Saturdays by request using a mobile app or through dispatch, with rides available in smaller vehicles throughout designated zones of the city. Rides will not be free, and while details are still being determined, Wagener says keeping fees the same as the current bus fare could work best.

Wagener says there is currently no timetable for when this could officially be implemented.