Netanyahu rival bolts party to launch leadership challenge

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party says he is breaking away to form a new political party ahead of expected elections early next year. Gideon Saar said in a statement broadcast live on national television that Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned the Likud into a tool for personal survival. Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister but he could siphon off votes of nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu and make it difficult for the Israeli leader to form a new government.