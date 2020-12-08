Skip to Content

Memorial, North share winter sports spectator protocols

Updated
Last updated today at 4:11 pm
4:05 pm High School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
north memorial logos

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - High school athletics are back at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, but with some changes.

Winter sports spectator protocols released Tuesday by the schools permit up to two family members per participating athlete to attend home events.

When the Old Abes and Huskies play on the road, spectator policies will vary and will be communicated by the opposing school.

Both Memorial and North will livestream as many home events as possible.

Memorial's link: https://ecasd.ensemblevideo.com/OldAbeTV

North's link: https://ecasd.ensemblevideo.com/HuskyTV

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content