Memorial, North share winter sports spectator protocols

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - High school athletics are back at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North, but with some changes.

Winter sports spectator protocols released Tuesday by the schools permit up to two family members per participating athlete to attend home events.

When the Old Abes and Huskies play on the road, spectator policies will vary and will be communicated by the opposing school.

Winter sports season protocols for @ecnorthhuskies: 2 family per participating athlete at home games, free admission. Face masks required at all times. Away contest policies vary. #Huskies #North @WQOW pic.twitter.com/sAcRSpMoPB — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) December 8, 2020

Both Memorial and North will livestream as many home events as possible.

Memorial's link: https://ecasd.ensemblevideo.com/OldAbeTV

North's link: https://ecasd.ensemblevideo.com/HuskyTV