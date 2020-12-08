Mayo Clinic officials still expecting post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

(WQOW)- Twelve days after Thanksgiving, Mayo Clinic has surprisingly seen an overall decrease in positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations, but officials say in terms of a post-Thanksgiving surge, we are not out of the woods yet.

Dr. Amy Williams, Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic says there are currently 181 COVID-19 patients in all Mayo hospitals in the Midwest, which is down from 300 that were admitted last week. Positive test numbers system-wide are also down from recent weeks, with 381 positive tests reported today. However, that number is up 76 from yesterday, which official say signals that a surge may be on the horizon.

"Our modeling system shows that we should be seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge," Williams said. "This coming week will really define if we're going to see it. Our fingers are crossed, we haven't seen it yet, but we're right in that time frame where we should be seeing it."

Williams says there are currently 50 COVID-19 patients at it's northwest Wisconsin hospitals, with seven in the ICU. More staff have also returned to work in recent weeks. Just 2% of employees remain out of work, which is down from nearly 3% in late November.