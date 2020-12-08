Johnson touts alternative COVID-19 treatments at hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of doctors at a U.S. Senate hearing chaired by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, touted unproven alternative treatments to COVID-19, even as medical experts derided the testimony and Democrats largely skipped the proceeding. Johnson and the witnesses he called at Tuesday’s hearing accused the medical establishment and health agencies of failing to explore and promote the use of relatively inexpensive drugs previously approved for other uses as early interventions against the coronavirus. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Michigan Democrat Gary Peters said the hearing was “playing politics with public health.”