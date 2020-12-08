India says it may approve vaccine in weeks, outlines plan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is outlining a plan to immunize an initial 300 million people and says some COVID-19 vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks. Health officials say three vaccine companies have applied for early approval for emergency use in India. The country plans to rely on its existing immunization programs, which are among the largest in the world, for the COVID-19 vaccines. But there are challenges. Even before the pandemic, vaccine coverage for children was patchy. Health officials will need to ensure that the emphasis on coronavirus vaccines doesn’t disrupt the existing immunization programs, and more people will need to be trained to administer vaccines.