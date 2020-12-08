How lack of snow, pandemic may impact winter tourism in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As we head into the winter season it presents both new opportunities and challenges for the local tourism industry during the pandemic.

The dry and mild weather we've had lately means activities like snowshoeing and cross country skiing are on hold for now. Even with snow, this season will be challenging for already struggling hotels that rely on holiday travelers and meeting attendees during the winter.

This winter is also tough for restaurants as colder weather limits outdoor dining.

While the cold just creates more pandemic woes for some businesses it opens up different outdoor recreation options you can enjoy while social distancing.

"The tourism industry can still thrive during COVID times," said Benny Anderson, interim executive director of Visit Eau Claire. "Right now, you know, all of us remembering that we can still travel. We can just travel more locally."

Anderson said grants have been a huge help in providing relief to the local tourism industry and says the best thing you can do right now is support local businesses.