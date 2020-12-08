Free community COVID-19 testing at Memorial High School extended

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire's free testing site at Memorial High School will be going longer than originally planned.

The free community testing was slated to end this week but now it will be offered on December 12, 13, 16, 19 and 20.

Testing runs from noon to 8 p.m. on those dates.

“The university is thankful that we are receiving additional testing supplies so that we can continue to help the community battle the COVID virus,” said Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor of finance and administration, who is overseeing the community site testing. “We are also grateful for the work of the testing staff, the Memorial High School staff and the many university volunteers, including students who have been supporting the operation.”

So far, 3,650 of the rapid antigen tests have been administered. Of those, 150, or 4.1%, have come back positive.

The testing is free to anyone in the community but you are asked to preregister. You can do that here.

