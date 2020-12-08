France to build new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

PARIS (AP) — France will build a new, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to replace its Charles de Gaulle carrier by 2038. French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday the decision is part of France’s climate strategy, stressing lower emissions from nuclear reactors compared to diesel fuel. Only a few countries in the world maintain aircraft carriers. The new French ship will be about 70,000 tons and 300 meters long. That’s roughly 1.5 times the size of the Charles de Gaulle, which has been deployed for international military operations in Iraq and Syria in recent years. French media estimate it will cost around $8.5 billion.