Eau Claire police report multiple catalytic converter thefts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire police have received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters from Toyota Priuses on the city's upper west side this week.

The vehicle believed to be used in a theft Monday is a silver 2006 Volvo S-40 with a sunroof and Minnesota plates. Eau Claire police report 25 catalytic converter thefts since September 1, and cities like Madison are reporting a similar increase.



Catalytic converters contain precious metals including platinum and palladium, which can bring in more than $500 each at a scrap yard, and one car expert said there's a reason Priuses are a common target.

"The gasoline engine doesn't run all the time, so it's a cleaner burnt catalytic converter," said Eric Peterson, owner of Peterson Automotive in Eau Claire. "The precious metals are cleaner and so they are worth more."

Peterson said there are protective plates you can have installed under your car that will make it harder to remove your catalytic converter, and police said the best thing you can do is to get your vehicles off the road, and stored in a secure location if possible.