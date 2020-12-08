Earliest three sunsets of the year began tonight

It was another warmer than average day with highs ranging from near 30 to the low 40s with most spots in the mid 30s. The sky cleared a bit earlier to Eau Claire's southwest so temperatures there warmed quickly into the afternoon.

Clouds are moving back in this evening, so Western Wisconsin won't see clear skies until after that batch moves through later tonight. Tomorrow, though, will have almost complete sunshine, and that will allow temperatures to climb to at least the mid 40s!

The problem this time of year is we're within two weeks of the winter solstice on December 21, which is the day with the least amount of daylight in the year.

An interesting fact is the earliest sunset comes before the solstice and the latest sunrise comes after. That earliest sunset of the year is 4:24 pm, which is the sunset time tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday. So starting Friday, the sunsets will actually start getting later each night!

Again, the shortest day of the year is December 21, known as the winter solstice, and has just 8 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. That's just 7 minutes fewer than today, so we're pretty much at the minimum of daylight and will start to see improvement soon.

Sunrises won't stop getting earlier until about the New Year, as the latest sunrise of 7:43 am for Eau Claire is December 28 through January 7.

Another fun fact is that in just one month on January 8, Eau Claire will be back to 9 hours of daylight which we dropped to last week on December 3.

Still, our above average temperatures will continue through this work week, and highs in the mid 40s are likely tomorrow and Thursday before temps start falling again through the weekend.

That big winter storm we've been tracking for the last week continues to shift south, so the weekend is trending dry but we're not completely out of the system's path just yet.

Even early next week temperatures, while closer to average, remain a few degrees above. There will be a couple of light snow chances.