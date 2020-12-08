COVID-19 testing down statewide

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin health officials are saying we've seen a decrease in testing statewide since Thanksgiving but the positivity rate is still high which makes it hard to really assess how severe spread is in the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, our current testing average is over 29,000 a day.

Two weeks ago, about 39,000 people were getting tested per day.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the department isn't sure what exactly is causing the decrease but can only stress the importance of getting tested so both local and state health officials can get a clearer picture of covid's prevalence in the community.

"It's not entirely clear to us what is in the minds of 5.8 million Wisconsinites that has reduced those seeking testing on a daily basis," Palm said. "We know from conversations with our colleagues around the country that there are some states that similarly to us, are seeing a decline."

Palm adds that because of this it's also still too soon to say whether the state will see a post-Thanksgiving surge.

