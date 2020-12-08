Clearwater Parade of Lights winners announced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than two dozen homes and businesses across Eau Claire are spreading holiday cheer, and competing for the best light display.

With the Clearwater Winter Parade canceled this year due to the pandemic, Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry is using this time as an opportunity to start a new holiday tradition: The Clearwater Parade of Lights.

"We wanted to give the community something similar," said Chad Duerkop, Facility and Program Supervisor of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry



The new event allows you to enjoy the season from the safety of your car. There were three commercial entries and 22 residential entries.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry announced the winners of the contest today. The judges' choice for the best commercial entry was 2625 W. Folsom Street.



These are the winners of the residential entries:

Judges' Choice: 3748 Maywood Drive (Entry #11)

Best Use of Lights: 1602 Heartland Drive (Entry #15)

Most Entertaining: E3860 Redwood Drive (Entry #4)

Most Creative Theme: 3708 Halsey Street (Entry #10)

"It blew me away," said Duerkop. "Seeing the creativity of some of these entries."



Two of the displays feature lights set to music while another has custom cutouts of the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who.

"My immediate family teases me about being Griswold," said Adam Kastendieck, who won the award for Best Use of Lights for his display. "I like just sharing the lights with everybody else. It's something I enjoyed doing and putting them up. It's become a whole family thing."

You can see the location of all 25 displays on this map and can see the lights for yourself through December 31.

In addition to the awards announced today, voting is open for the People's Choice Award winner through December 13. To vote, click here.