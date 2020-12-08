Chicago 7-year-old raises money for hospital’s pandemic gear

CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old from Chicago has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic crafting bracelets from colorful rubber bands as a fundraiser to buy personal protective equipment for a children’s hospital. The endeavor has generated nearly $20,000 for Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. Hayley Orlinsky has made so many, looping rubber bands of her thumb and index finger again and again, that she no longer has to watch her hands. Her effort has prompted praise and purchases from Chicago politicians, a Broadway actor and her beloved White Sox. The money has paid for masks, goggles, face shields and gloves for medical workers and visitors.