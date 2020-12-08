Blue Devils golf coach Howie Samb retires

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Howie Samb, the man who helped turn UW-Stout women's golf into a national contender, has announced his retirement.

The UW-Stout alum and Spring Valley native led the Blue Devils to three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships and three national tournament appearances in his 12 years with the program.

Samb won WIAC women's golf coach of the year an unprecedented eight times.

"It was the girls that put in the work,” Samb said in a news release. “I identified their strengths and worked to improve on their weaknesses. That was the fun part. We knew they had it in them. We just had to figure out to get it out of them and make them better.”

Samb was named the Women's Golf Coach Association central region coach of the year in 2018.

UW-Stout has consistently been a top 25 team in NCAA Division III both on the course and in the classroom. The Blue Devils have ranked in the top 25 in the WGCA Division III All-Scholar Team GPA Awards in each of three years the rankings have existed.

Samb spent 25 years serving as a head golf professional or general manager at three Minneapolis area golf clubs, two or which were rated 4.5 stars in Golf Digest, before coming to Stout.