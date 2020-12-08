Blue Angels will return to the Chippewa Valley Air Show in 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some exciting news for aircraft enthusiasts in the Chippewa Valley - the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming back to town.

The team of pilots will perform on June 4 and 5, 2022 at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

The 2020 airshow was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning this will be the first chance to see the Blue Angels since a test run in 2019. The unit performed at the last airshow in 2018 but was slated to return in 2020 prior to the cancellation.

“It was extremely difficult for our committee to have to cancel this year’s air show due to safety recommendations and restrictions affecting several scheduled performers,” said Tim Molepske with the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America. “We know how much our air show fans look forward to the high-flying performances and we are thrilled to again host the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in 2022. Our committee is already hard at

work to get our event back and better than ever.”

The event is hosted by the Boy Scouts. They give 100% of the profits to 60 nonprofits in the area.

2022 will also be the Chippewa Valley’s first look at the new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which are replacing the squadron’s older legacy Hornets in 2021. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations

at 32 locations in 2022, a year that will mark the squadron’s 76th air show season.