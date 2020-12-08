Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is calling for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic at the same time he introduces his health care team. On Tuesday, Biden laid out three COVID-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to voluntarily mask up, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines and a pledge to try to reopen most of the nation’s schools. Topping the roster of Biden picks is health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra, a Latino politician who served as California’s attorney general. Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and four medical doctors featuring Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease specialist.