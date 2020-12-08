BBB warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - As Americans wait for the FDA to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for distribution, the Better Business Bureau is warning of vaccine scams.

Tiffany Schultz with the Wisconsin BBB said scammers go by the news. Meaning, they know COVID-19 vaccines are on many people's minds right now, which is an opportunity for them to scam.

"Scammers are going to take advantage of that opportunity and start calling people and emailing people, using pop-ups on social media to gather their victims and lure them in saying, 'hey you can just pay me "x" amount of dollars and I'll ship you a COVID vaccine kit' or some other way to lure them in," Schultz said.

Schultz said if you get an email from an unknown sender with a link attached, do not trust it as legitimate unless the address ends in ".gov."

A reminder, the only way to get a COVID-19 vaccine is from your licensed health provider or established COVID vaccine distribution sites, such as Walgreens and CVS.

