Australia to reveal laws to make Google and FB pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government will soon reveal in Parliament legislation that would make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Tuesday that the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will be scrutinized by a parliamentary committee following its introduction on Wednesday and before lawmakers vote on it next year. The legislation differs from draft proposals that were released in July after consultations with the social media platforms as well as Australian media organizations. Media executive Michael Miller described the draft legislation as a “significant step forward in the decade-long campaign to achieve fairness in the relationship between Australian news media companies and the global tech giants.”