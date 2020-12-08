Asian shares extend gains after more Wall Street records

Asian shares have logged strong gains after another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul on Wednesday, while Shanghai edged lower. China reported that its consumer price index slipped 0.5% in November. Japan released data showing strong machinery orders, adding to signs its economy is on the mend. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit a record high. Investors were encouraged by reports that lawmakers and the White House are making progress toward fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.