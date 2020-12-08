Arrests made in deadly Hudson stabbing case

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) - Two people have been arrested after a Twin Cities man was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Hudson over the weekend.

Relatives identify the man who died as 26-year-old Cain Solheim, of New Brighton, who was stabbed outside the Smilin' Moose bar about 1 a.m. Sunday along with two other friends.

Police say witnesses told them that multiple suspects got in a minivan with Minnesota license plates and drove off.

Police say the van was located Sunday in Blaine, and two people were arrested Monday and jailed in Anoka County.

News 18 has reached out to authorities in Anoka County to get the names of those arrested.