A look at Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Two more Chippewa County residents have died from COVID-19.

That means 57 people there have now died. Chippewa County also added 31 confirmed cases of the virus for a total of 5,249 since the spring.

No new deaths were reported in Eau Claire County but 29 new cases were confirmed. That means 8,207 Eau Claire County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over in Dunn County, 3,012 people have tested positive, an increase of 24 from the previous day. A 16th death was reported as well.

To find data for your county, tap/click here.

In Wisconsin, 418,446 people have ever tested positive, an increase of 4,114 from Monday. An additional 68 Wisconsin residents also died for a total of 3,806.

The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin is now 3,876 per day.

