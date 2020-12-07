Wisconsin-Louisville basketball game postponed, Rhode Island coming to Madison

MADISON (WQOW) - Wednesday's Wisconsin vs Louisville men's basketball game has been postponed, the Badgers announced Monday.

Both schools are working to find an alternate date for the game.

Louisville paused team activities on December 3 due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures within the program.

Wisconsin will now host Rhode Island on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The game can be viewed on Big Ten Network.

The Badgers also confirmed the opening game of the Big Ten season, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on December 21, will start at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.