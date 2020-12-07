Warmer weather this week

Clouds kept today's temperatures from changing too much, but it still was an above average high and low temperatures for Eau Claire, with today's average low/high at 14/30.

Lows were further above average than the highs, with the day starting out near 30 degrees. Afternoon highs ranged from about 30 to 35. Tomorrow's average high drops to 29, but the forecast calls for warmer weather.

There might be pockets of clearing through a predominantly cloudy sky tonight, which should allow for lows about 5 to 10 degrees colder than last night, but still above average in the low to mid 20s. As clouds clear late tomorrow afternoon, highs should manage 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today and settle near 40.

The warmest air arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 40s, with Wednesday being slightly warmer than Thursday.

Still no precipitation is expected until the weekend, but even those chances are fairly low right now. Temperatures will go down, but how cold depends on where the low pressure system passes. Expect a chance for some precipitation, but it's still too early to focus in too much on rain, snow, or nothing or what the potential snow totals could be IF it even affects Western Wisconsin.

This potential system has been on our radar since the middle of last week, but with the accuracy of weather forecasting to the specifics required with a winter system, it's still too far out. The big picture of general location and strength of the system should take shape Wednesday and Thursday with Thursday through Saturday getting into the details. Stay with Stormtracker 18 this week as details get clearer.