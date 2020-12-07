UW-Eau Claire students react to spring break cancellation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire students are expressing some mixed feelings after the university decided it would cancel spring break next semester hoping it would limit student travel.

"Personally, I understand totally why they did it. It is a bummer though because spring break is something to look forward to," said Chloe Carson, a UW-Eau Claire freshman.

"It's kind of devastating," said Ginseng Vang, a UW-Eau Claire freshman. "We work really hard and we're just gonna get burnt out, we don't really have a break."

One student says getting "burnt out" doesn't concern him.

"For me personally, the burnout that would've come throughout part of the semester wouldn't have really hit since it's only a month-and-half in the semester," said Josh Steczynski, a UW-Eau Claire junior. "The burnout hits closer to finals."

When students were asked if it was the right decision, many agreed.

"I think it's the right move especially with where the pandemic is heading right now," said Hallie Halverson, a UW-Eau Claire freshman.

"We can't really have kids going to Mexico or across the country because we don't really know what's going on over there," said Brandon Roberts, a UW-Eau Claire sophomore. "So, just for the safety and longevity of us being here, it's probably the right move."

"There's always next year and years to come," Carson said.

News 18 also asked students how their families felt about the decision, and almost every student said their families support it to keep everyone safe.

Because spring break was canceled, the university also announced that the spring semester will end one week earlier than originally scheduled.