UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches

LONDON (AP) — U.K. health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. The first shot will be administered at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country. Public health officials are asking people who want the vaccine to be patient because only those most at risk from COVID-19 will get the shot in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments. Most people will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.