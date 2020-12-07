Two new bike trails to be built in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is known for its abundance of biking and walking trails and now thanks to a state program, avid walkers and bikers will have even more trails to explore.

The Wisconsin DOT's Transportation Alternatives Program recently awarded more than $640,000 to the city of Eau Claire to build a new trail from Half Moon Lake to Folsom Street and almost $1 million to Chippewa County for a trail south of Lake Wissota to Stillson Elementary.

The Chippewa Valley received more funding than any other Wisconsin region in this round of grants and local bikers say more trails could help numerous public health issues.

"It helps the environment, it helps people's health, it reduces demand for parking and reduces traffic on the streets," said Jeremy Gragert, president of Bike Chippewa Valley. "It essentially makes safer neighborhoods and more welcoming neighborhoods that have more walking and biking options."

Gragert told News 18 the trails will make it easier for Mayo employees to get to work without a car and for Stillson Elementary students to get to school.

The project will likely take years to complete and under the Transportation Alternative's Program guidelines all projects must be completed within four years of the award date.