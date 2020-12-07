Trump adviser broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal watchdog agency has found that President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro repeatedly violated the law during the presidential campaign season with his criticisms of now-President-elect Joe Biden. The Hatch Act prevents federal employees from engaging in political work while performing their official duties. The office charged with enforcing the act says that Navarro, director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, used his position to influence the 2020 election through his statements in television interviews and on social media.