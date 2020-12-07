Sister of missing Thai dissident meets with Cambodian judge

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The sister of an exiled Thai dissident who was reportedly abducted in Cambodia earlier this year has appeared before a judge in Cambodia’s capital to offer evidence that she hopes will lead to an official investigation into her brother’s disappearance. A group of armed men snatched Wanchalearm Satsaksit off the street in front of his apartment in Phnom Penh, the capital, in early June before taking him away in a black car, according to human rights groups and fellow activists. Sitanan Satsaksit, the dissident’s older sister, was joined Tuesday by her lawyers at the office of the investigating judge at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and said she hoped the meeting would prompt a formal investigation into her brother’s whereabouts.