Rights group: Egyptian court extends activist’s detention

CAIRO (AP) — A rights group says an Egyptian court has extended the detention of an activist and researcher who previously worked for one of the country’s most prominent human rights groups, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. Patrick George Zaki is a human rights advocate and a student at the University of Bologna in Italy. Authorities detained him after he landed in Cairo for a brief trip home in February. The court over the weekend renewed his detention for more 45 days. Zaki faces accusations of spreading fake news and calling for unauthorized protests.