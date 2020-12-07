Retirees protest against Belarus’ hardline leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several hundred retirees have taken to the streets of the Belarusian capital to demand the ouster of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ authoritarian leader who won his sixth term in office in a widely disputed election. The demonstrators gathered Monday on one of the central squares of Minsk, chanting “Go away!” and “Lukashenko, retire!” The square was cordoned off by security forces, and several of the rallygoers were detained, according to the Viasna human rights center. Mass protests erupted in Belarus after official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud.