Petition asks WIAA to revise wrestling regulations

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - Every prep winter sports season in Wisconsin has been shortened due to COVID-19, but none more than wrestling.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved Winter Sports Guidelines in October that call for 6-7 days between competitions, greatly reducing the amount of matches for athletes this season.

The move was made in the interest of safety, as wrestling is a high-risk sport.

Onalie Dennis, a New Richmond sophomore, started a petition in October asking the WIAA to reconsider its decision about the competition schedule. That petition now has nearly 10,000 signatures.

Dennis said she does not understand why wrestling is more of a high-risk sport than other winter season athletics such as basketball.

"Wrestling is one-on-one, and it's a maximum of six minutes total," she said. "You could get pinned in 30 seconds, so the contact time isn't nearly nearly as high as basketball. And it's really easy to contact trace it, because if you wrestled someone and they came up with symptoms, you could easily go back and figure out who it was."

The Board of Control met Friday to discuss culminating events for winter sports.

Travis Wilson of Wissports reported on Twitter the board discussed moving wresting state tournaments back to their regular dates to provide more flexibility for competitions.