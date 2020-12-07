Nor’easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Utility workers have restored power to more than 125,000 homes and businesses in Maine after a weekend nor’easter, but tens of thousands of customers remain without. The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, rain and powerful gusts that knocked out electricity to more than 225,000 customers Saturday and Sunday in Maine. It was the hardest-hit state in New England. David Flanagan is Central Maine Power’s executive chairman. He says “there is still work to be done and we won’t stop until we reach full restoration for all.” Power won’t be fully restored for some customers in hard-hit areas until Wednesday night.