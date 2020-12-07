Minnesota reports slight dip in daily new cases of virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 5,296 new cases of the coronavirus and 21 deaths on Monday. Both numbers were down from the state’s seven-day averages, but Mondays are typically a lighter day for virus numbers due to a dropoff in testing over the weekends. Minnesota has averaged about 5,400 new daily cases and 58 deaths per day over the past week. The state ranks second in terms of daily new cases per capita, according to data collected by researchers for Johns Hopkins. Kandiyohi, Cottonwood and Roseau counties were the state’s top three for rate of virus spread per capita.